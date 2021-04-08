Grabyo Adds Audio Mixer To Cloud-Based Video Production Toolset

Grabyo has added an audio mixer to its Grabyo Producer cloud-based live video production platform.

The mixer, which can be customized for the requirements of an event or personal preferences, can be operated remotely in the cloud or as part of a hybrid workflow, both of which allow production crews to work from anywhere and collaborate in real time, the company said.

The release supports precise dBFS level monitoring, the ability to set volume, gain, pan and mute and to listen to audio sources independently using pre-fade, after-fade or output as well as create and manage audio layers, it said.

Grabyo’s audio mixer can support a large number of individual audio sources per event with the option to add multiple audio mixers and video switchers for the same event if required, it said.

The introduction, which follows the release of the company’s browser-based multiviewer in late 2020, further enhances the company’s lineup of broadcast-quality production tools in the cloud. Grabyo plans to release future updates to the audio mixer, it said.

“The future of broadcast and production lies in the cloud, and our mission is to realize the potential of cloud technology to deliver scalable, flexible production tools that enable collaboration across remote teams,” said Gareth Capon, Grabyo CEO.

“Improved audio management has been one of the most requested services from our partners, and we’re excited to get this into the hands of our users.”