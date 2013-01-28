Video streaming is your future

Are you ready for the future? Because like it or not the future is here! And when it comes to video streaming you need to consider ALL of the the following and more: 1) You must upload and organize your video; 2) As to players: use commercially available players or build players that require generic download apps, preset 4x3 or 16x9; 3) When publishing, control who and what can see your media bysetting rules for syndication, distribution to blogs, YouTube, i-tunes, and/or viral marketing; i.e. decide if you want to allow sharing RSS feeds, email to others. social sites/Facebook, Twitter, etc., and whether to include or exclude viewers based on geography or domain and you will also need to consider whether or not to offer a player on your site and/or whether you want to refer to 'a site' for copying and pasting; 4) Advertise and monetize, because, it is almost always about money, right?---Your options are 3rd party advertisers, referrals, and/or obtaining your own advertisers on foot, etc.; 5) For mobile delivery use publishing tools or simply enable your site for mobile viewing by iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry, etc.; 6) Finally, consider audience reporting, and use analytical tools such as Neilsen, Google Analyltics, etc.