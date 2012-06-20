Broadcast Sports, Inc. provides new wireless digital return video system at U.S. Open

Significant improvement over existing analog systems allows for flawless RF coverage of the U.S. Open for ESPN

Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI) helped ESPN capture early rounds, player interviews and highlights from the 2012 U.S. Open Championship with flawless RF coverage of The Olympic Club in San Francisco, CA, where the tournament was held. BSI’s technology enabled ESPN to operate wireless cameras with CCU and return video capabilities across all 18 holes of the course and the driving range facility.

The wireless digital return video system is a new development from BSI’s engineering team. It replaces existing analog systems and provides a higher quality picture and more reliable coverage throughout the receive area. BSI has also combined the return video receiver with a 7-inch monitor for use as a return video device for on-air talent.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the services we offer to our customers,” said BSI General Manager, Peter Larsson. “Even seemingly small developments like the digital return video system can have a big impact on a production. This innovation helps both the camera operators and on-air talent deliver better results and that’s what we want for our customers.”

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For almost 30 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems rental for television broadcasting. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of entertainment events around the world including the PGA and LPGA Tours, Triple Crown, INDYCAR, NASCAR, X Games, NFL, MTV Video Music Awards, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

