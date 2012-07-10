Formula One Team Boosts Live and On-Demand Streaming Performance; Expands Fan Engagement with Internap

Using Internap’s “performance package” of Managed Hosting, IP and Content Delivery Network services, emerging Formula One racing team Sahara Force India has launched a new, multimedia-rich website to engage and interact with fans globally.

As SFI’s popularity has grown, since launching in 2007, its web presence has skyrocketed, and scalability, speed and performance have become essential to supporting the massive spikes in website traffic that occur as fans follow races taking place around the world. Supported by Internap’s managed hosting and network services, SFI has increased the average time spent on its website by 52 percent, improved load time by 50 percent and increased the number of page views per visit by 16 percent. Now, SFI is able to effortlessly engage with fans across the globe, allowing them to quickly and seamlessly access live and on-demand streaming video, HD images and social media from anywhere and any device.

According to Dr. Vijay Mallya, team principal and managing director of Sahara Force India, “The difference between success and failure in our sport is measured in fractions of a second and often comes down to a combination of engineering and design, race strategy and driving skills. We’re also a business, so we recognize the need to translate our success on the track into a global brand with a loyal fan base. Our website is the primary venue for our fans to gather and interact with the team as we travel the globe, and the performance improvements Internap have delivered are critical to growing our following and our business.”

To learn more about SFI's global fan engagement efforts, click here.