AUDIO-TECHNICA SHOWS NEW BPHS1 BROADCAST STEREO HEADSET

— The BPHS1 offers broadcasters a high-performance integrated microphone and headphone combination perfect for on-air or live news and sports broadcast, announcing and interviews —

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, is showing the new BPHS1 Broadcast Stereo Headset with Dynamic Boom Microphone, offering natural, highly intelligible stereo reproduction. The rugged BPHS1 features closed-back circumaural (around-the-ear) ear cups that were designed to provide maximum comfort and ambient noise rejection with minimal ear fatigue. The BPHS1 also has a professional boom-mounted moving coil dynamic microphone that can be positioned for use on either side of the mouth. It is specifically intended and optimized for on-air or live news and sports broadcasting, announcing and interviews.

The BPHS1’s microphone has a unidirectional polar pattern tailored for pickup of speech with maximum voice intelligibility over a wide frequency range. A high-performance neodymium magnet in the microphone ensures a high output level and detailed sound reproduction. The microphone is more sensitive to sound originating directly in front of the element, making it useful in reducing pickup of unwanted, off-axis sounds. The flexible gooseneck boom swivels for easy positioning on either the right or left side.

The headset’s dual earphones offer an extended frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz for smooth, natural sound reproduction. At the heart of each earpiece, a 40-mm neodymium driver offers impressive power handling ideal for high maximum sound pressure levels. Generously padded circumaural ear cups provide acoustic isolation and long-wearing comfort; the adjustable headband is also crafted and cushioned for listening comfort.

The BPHS1 includes a user-replaceable detachable 3.4 m (11-foot) cable terminating in two output connectors, one each for the microphone and headphone; the microphone output is a 3-pin XLRM-type connector, and the headphone output is a 3-conductor ¼-inch connector. Three windscreens are also included to protect against noise and pops from breath and wind. Replacement parts, including the BPCB1 Replacement Cable and the AT8162 Replacement Ear Pads, will be available separately.

The BPHS1 Broadcast Stereo Headset with Dynamic Boom Microphone is now available with a list price of $279.00. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.