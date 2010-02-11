AUDIO-TECHNICA ENHANCES ITS 3000 SERIES WIRELESS MICROPHONE SYSTEMS

— Enhancements include up to 1001 selectable UHF frequencies in 25 kHz spacing, antenna power, new I Band, transmitter backlit screens and UniPak® body-pack transmitter locking battery compartment —

STOW, OH — As part of their ongoing efforts to provide state-of-the-art, market-driven wireless solutions, Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, announces updates to its 3000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems. Now offering up to 1001 selectable UHF frequencies in 25 kHz spacing in three available frequency bands (including the new I Band), Audio-Technica's upgraded 3000 Series delivers outstanding professional performance. Nine new pre-coordinated frequency scan groups simplify selection of usable frequencies in a multi-channel wireless system. The versatile UniPak® body-pack transmitter features a backlit screen for easy reading in low-light situations and a locking battery door for added security. A three-position sliding cover on the transmitter's control panel prevents accidental shutoff or channel-switching.

The 3000 Series is available with either a dynamic or condenser handheld transmitter featuring robust metal construction and slim ergonomic design. The ATW-T341b handheld transmitter includes the stage-proven Artist Elite® AE4100 Cardioid Dynamic element, while the ATW-T371b handheld transmitter features the Artist Series ATM710 Cardioid Condenser element.

Features:

- New I band frequency range (482.000 – 507.000 MHz) in addition to existing C band (541.500–566.375 MHz) and D band (655.500 – 680.375 MHz).

- 25 kHz frequency spacing: Each 3000 Series wireless system features 25 kHz spacing, providing a choice of 996 UHF frequencies in the C and D bands, 1001 UHF frequencies in the new I band.

- Antenna power: Receiver antenna input jacks can provide power to operate Audio-Technica powered antennas and accessories or other in-line RF devices.

- Scan groups: Nine pre-coordinated frequency scan groups on 3000 Series receivers simplify the selection of usable frequencies in a multi-channel wireless system.

- Backlit LCD: New 3000 Series transmitter offers a backlit screen that clearly presents setup and operating information illuminated for easy viewing.

- Dual-Color LEDs: New 3000 Series transmitters offer a dual-color (green and red) power/mute LED to indicate on/mute status.

- True Diversity: True Diversity operation selects the better signal from two independent receiver sections, reducing chance of dropouts.

- Advanced digital Tone Lock™ squelch effectively blocks stray RF; the digitally encoded tone also communicates transmitter data for receiver display.

- Receiver audio output increased to +9dBv.

- Ground-lift switch helps eliminate audible hum caused by ground loops.

- Balanced and unbalanced audio output jacks.

- 2-year warranty

System Configurations:

ATW-3110b (Includes ATW-R3100b, ATW-T310b, Wireless Essentials® microphone or cable)

ATW-3131b (Includes ATW-R3100b, ATW-T310b, AT831cW)

ATW-3141b (Includes ATW-R3100b, ATW-T341b)

ATW-3171b (Includes ATW-R3100b, ATW-T371b)

ATW-3192b (Includes ATW-R3100b, ATW-T310b, AT892cW)

ATW-3192b-TH (Includes ATW-R3100b, ATW-T310b, AT892cW-TH)

Receiver:

ATW-R3100b (Includes the following accessories: AC adapter, two flexible UHF antennas, rack-mount adapters)

Transmitters:

ATW-T310b UniPak Transmitter

ATW-T341b Cardioid Condenser Transmitter

ATW-T371b Cardioid Dynamic Transmitter

Audio-Technica’s updated 3000 Series Wireless Systems will be available February 2010. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.