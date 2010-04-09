BSI Utilizes Exclusive Wireless Audio Technology at 2010 Masters Tournament

April 9, 2010, Augusta, GA…Broadcast Sports Inc., now in its 14th year providing wireless microphones and communications systems at The Masters for CBS sports, will utilize their exclusive MIC 1500 wireless audio systems at the Augusta National golf course this week. A Maryland based provider of radio frequency solutions to the broadcast industry, BSI developed their exclusive MIC 1500 wireless microphone system to eliminate interference issues inherent in the current UHF band due to limited spectrum availability as a result of the transition to digital television and the loss of reallocated UHF spectrum to public safety.

On the Augusta National golf course, BSI will provide nineteen MIC 1500 transmission paths. By deploying nine fiber optic connected receive sites strategically throughout the grounds, seamless coverage will be provided for fourteen EFX microphones paths as well as starter and interview microphones. BSI's MIC 1500 stick microphone, an integrated hand-held version of the technology, will be used for all post round interviews at the 18th green.

Three MIC 1500 Talent Packs custom built to integrate IFB and broadcast quality talkback capabilities, with be deployed to provide complete nine-hole coverage on the Par 3 course. These wireless Talent Packs keep the roving commentators and producers in full communication allowing the freedom to go where the most compelling stories are developing.

Ed Soltis, the lead audio supervisor for the production, felt a need to expand the Masters coverage to incorporate all the elements CBS provides to various US and International broadcasters. The dependability and interference free operation of BSI’s MIC 1500 system enables CBS to provide reliable audio to their clients. BSI's audio feeds will be utilized throughout the television, radio, and internet coverage of the event.

The MIC 1500 wireless audio system operates in tightly-controlled, clean spectrum coordinated by the Aerospace and Flight Test Radio Coordinating Council (AFTRCC) and licensed under Special Temporary Authority by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The advantage of using these systems is especially compelling at high profile events plagued by over use of the standard UHF spectrum. By moving our spectrum usage out of the UHF band, BSI is able to provide up to 450 channels of broadcast quality wireless microphones without fear of interference from local broadcasters and other event operations.

For more information on BSI’s MIC 1500, visit BroadcastSportsInc.com.