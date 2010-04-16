PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS, INC. AWARDED CONTRACT TO COMPLETE THE MASTER CONTROL SYSTEM FOR UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA’S CABLE TV 98

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI), a leader in advanced enterprise video solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the contract for the design-build of University of the District of Columbia’s (UDC) Cable TV Channel 98 Master Control System—Phase II of a larger project. PPI already completed Phase I, which included the design and integration of UDC’s television digital production system. Upon completion of Phase II, UDC will have a fully integrated, state-of-the-art video studio production and video signal distribution system that meets digital broadcast and cable industry standards for high quality video signal production and distribution.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the University of the District of Columbia on this important project,” said PPI President and CEO Bruce Kaufmann. This second phase will allow UDC to utilize the most updated and appropriate technology for its programming and communications needs.”

The completed Master Control System for the video studio production and video signal distribution system will provide the scheduled play-out and monitoring of pre-recorded content, live shows from the UDC production studio, feeds from three satellite programming providers, and full screen “bulletin board” graphics.

About Professional Products, Inc.

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI) is a technology-driven design-build company providing clients with professional video, audio, data and control solutions, improving work flow through creative design and excellent integration. PPI solves issues of presentation, production, telepresence, IP/Broadcast acquisition and distribution. Clients include government, corporate, broadcast, higher education, healthcare, leisure and entertainment. For more information, please visit http://www.professionalproducts.com.