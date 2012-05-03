New report reveals convenience, simplicity, immediacy seen as Mobile DTV benefits, says study

Mobile Digital Television will play an important role in the lives of consumers because it offers the convenience, simplicity and immediacy of live broadcast TV on portable electronic devices, according to the result of a comprehensive study released on the eve of the 2012 NAB Show.

The study, commissioned by the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), described four major usage scenarios that encapsulated consumer reactions to viewing live local TV on portable devices, including:

• Staying connected and informed through Mobile DTV’s unique ability to deliver instant live news, emergency alerts and other useful information.

• Providing a convenient distraction during idle times, such as waiting in line, running errands, taking work breaks and working out.

• Entertaining the kids while traveling, waiting for appointments or running errands.

• In-home mobility — using Mobile DTV as a backup TV or for portability between rooms.

As broadcasters are poised to launch commercial Mobile DTV service in markets throughout the country, the OMVC reexamined data from the Consumer Showcase in Washington, D.C., conducted last year, and identified additional insights related to the key use cases and target audiences for the service.

According to Anne Schelle, executive director of the OMVC, the data from the study revealed the Mobile DTV viewing was primarily in addition to and complementary with traditional TV viewing.

“The majority of mobile viewing occurred in the daytime, in contrast to traditional evening viewing on home TVs,” she said.

According to the research, households with children seemed especially well suited for the Mobile DTV viewing experience. Whether they wanted to stay connected to news while commuting to work, be entertained during their lunch break, keep their children occupied while running errands or have a secondary TV in the kitchen while preparing a meal, families discovered useful ways to incorporate Mobile DTV into their busy lives.

Viewership data collected and analyzed by Rentrak shows the heaviest Mobile DTV viewers (top 33 percent) had the highest percentage of children living at home, while the lightest viewers (bottom 33 percent) had the lowest percentage.