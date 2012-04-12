NAB 2012: Taking risks with technology

Cameras and communications devices are becoming smaller, lighter and less expensive. Content producers who enjoy pushing the envelope are using technology to produce films and documentaries that immerse audiences into some of the most remote and dangerous situations on earth.

This super session, on Tuesday, April 17 at 4 p.m., will bring producers and technologists together to discuss the latest advances in hardware and software and future possibilities for producing and enhancing content generated in extreme situations.

The moderator is Douglas Spotted-Eagle, managing producer of the Sundance Media Group. Spotted-Eagle has received Grammy, Emmy, DuPont, Peabody awards for his work. He has authored several books with topics ranging from HDV to audio engineering, and is an aerial camera operator and has produced training videos on skydiving/aerial camera work.

On the panel is Donald Schultz, adventurer, animal expert and filmmaker. He currently hosts a new show for National Geographic called Wild Extreme Animal Rescue, where he helps to relocate wild animals kept in private homes to sanctuaries.

Also on the panel is Marc Barros, co-founder & CEO of Contour, a market leader in hands-free video cameras and adventure storytelling tools; and Philip Segal, president and executive producer of Original Productions. Segal has operating responsibility for hundreds of hours of original reality programming.