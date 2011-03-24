Linear Acoustic(R) to Provide Audio Support for 'Dancing With The Stars'

Audio Production Team Chooses UPMAX(TM) and LQ-1000(TM) for Ease of Use and Consistency

LANCASTER, Pa. -- March 21, 2011 -- Two Linear Acoustic(R) UPMAX(TM) 5.1-channel upmixers are being deployed on the twelfth season of the award-winning "Dancing With The Stars" television reality show, which returns to ABC on March 21. According to production mixer Bruce Arledge Jr. and music mixer Mark King, the user-friendly UPMAX system ensures a consistent and transparent upmix of the show's stereo production elements for 5.1 broadcasting.

"I can mix the show in stereo, upmix it through UPMAX, then downmix it again, and it's transparent between my send back and forth," commented Arledge Jr. "A lot of our content -- Mark's mix, the dialog that comes from the B roll, and my mix -- is delivered in stereo, so it keeps the show consistent every week. UPMAX not only ensures a consistent viewer experience but it also eliminates potential transmission errors. We don't have any phasing issues, and we don't have stuff in the wrong spot."

Arledge Jr. is using one UPMAX for the main show and another for the recap show, which runs simultaneously with the main show beginning the second week of the season. He is also using a Linear Acoustic LQ-1000(TM) loudness quality monitor to keep the production mix centered on the 24-dB LKFS level specified by ABC. The show is being produced on Stage 46 at CBS Television City in Hollywood.

"It makes really good decisions on where to place things," said King, who recommended UPMAX for "Dancing with the Stars" after using it on a Golden Globe Awards telecast, on which he is the production mixer. "And as a way to achieve 5.1, the box saves the production company a ton of money."

"UPMAX certainly simplified the equipment setup for the show," noted Arledge Jr. "It saved a lot of time and headaches on our part."

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About Linear Acoustic(R):

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission and received a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering EMMY(R) Award. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. Linear Acoustic licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

