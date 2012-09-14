WRAL-TV Announces M-EAS Demo Plans

WRAL-TV announced on the station’s website that at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012 itwould become the first commercial television station to demonstrate M-EAS.

M-EAS uses a station's existing robust ATSC A/153 mobile DTV stream to send alerts and additional information, which could include maps with critical emergency information such as tornado paths, to mobile DTV receivers. ATSC has started efforts to bring M-EAS into the A/153 mobile DTV standard – see ATSC Launches Mobile Emergency Alert Standardization Effort.

“Public service is a local broadcaster’s highest duty,” said Steven Hammel, WRAL-TV’s vice president and general manager. “The future of local television is mobile. It’s important that our citizens and our government know this technology is viable for free using the mobile broadcast spectrum. All it needs is government adoption and the mass production of receivers to deliver it. This technology will save lives in a crisis.”

This week's test results should be available on the WRAL-TV website.