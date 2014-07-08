Updated Spreadsheet with FCC Technical Data on TV Stations Now Available

During the DTV transition I offered frequently updated spreadsheets containing information on all active TV stations in the FCC's CDBS (Consolidated Database System). Since the DTV transition the number of modifications and changes decreased. I was pleased to hear people were still using the spreadsheet since it was last updated in 2013.



I've created a new spreadsheet from the CDBS July 2, 2014 database listing all active TV station licenses, applications and petitions for rulemaking (full power, low power, translators, commercial and non-commercial) in the United States. On separate tabs I show CDBS data on Mexican and Canadian border stations. As previously reported, the FCC will use CDBS data in the incentive auction and replacing to determine coverage and interference. Repacking coverage and interference calculations will use true geometry and electrical beam tilt so it is important to make sure this information is correct in CDBS. The spreadsheet does not include antenna patterns but does show make, model and orientation when present in CDBS.



The spreadsheet is available at xmtr.com/fcc. While Internet speeds have increased significantly from the dial-up days when I started the spreadsheets, I've continued including a compressed (zip) version of file for those wanting a faster download.

