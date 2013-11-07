RF Shorts for Nov. 7, 2013

Research and Markets Releases China DTV Transmitter Industry Report

I haven't seen many articles on terrestrial DTV transmission facilities in China so announcement of Research and Markets' China Digital TV Transmitter Industry Report, 2013 caught my eye. The items provided include an overview of China’s DTV transmitter, a history of industry development, as well as a look at policies and regulations, market sizes, present and future development information and trends, and more. It also provides information on the development of Chinese DTV transmitter-related industries, market size information, technology trends, DTV development prospects, and well as information on set-top boxes, and broadcasting and TV media. It also includes data on the products available and the companies that make them.



The paper covers NGB (next generation broadcasting) and CMMB. It also covers digital cable and satellite devices. There is a list of Key Players in China. The only name I recognized on the list was Rohde and Schwarz.



While the full report costs $1,600 or more, the summary and table of contents provide a glimpse of DTV in China.



Gigaom Comments on Globalstar 2.4 GHz Band Request

In my lead story this week I reported on the FCC's NPRM to implement Globalstar's TLPS in the 2473-2495 MHz band. Website Gigaom.com has an nice overview of the proposal in Kevin Fitchard's article LightSquared, the sequel? FCC weighs Globalstar’s plan to use satellite airwaves for Wi-Fi. Fitchard writes, “On Friday the FCC agreed to kick off the review process that could turn 11.5 MHz of Globalstar’s S-band satellite spectrum into airwaves it could use for wireless broadband use. Globalstar’s plan is to combine those airwaves with adjacent unlicensed 2.4 GHz frequencies to create a 22 MHz band for a private Wi-Fi network.”



Fitchard includes this comment from Gigaom contributor Tim Farrar's blog:



“As the language perhaps reflects Wheeler’s more cautious stance compared to former Chairman [Julius] Genachowski’s “full speed ahead” approach, it is hard to predict what this will mean for Globalstar’s potential approval process. However, it is clear that it will take some time, because the FCC is seeking detailed technical studies from commenting parties, and has set a relatively long comment deadline of 75 days after publication in the Federal Register (i.e. January or February 2014).”



Fitchard writes, “Globalstar isn’t trying to build a high-powered LTE network in its spectrum. The potential for LTE to interfere with nearby GPS signals derailed LightSquared’s plans. While there are interference concerns with other radios like Bluetooth using nearby bands, Wi-Fi is a much lower power technology than LTE.”



Broadcast use of the spectrum isn't mentioned and I suspect most of the articles we see on the 2473-2500 GHz NPRM will focus on the impact on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and not 2.4 GHz broadcast ENG.



Comments and RF related news items are welcome. Email me at dlung@transmitter.com.