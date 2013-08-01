After working with Panasonic’s AG-HPX600 P2 camcorder, one word defines the product for me: expandability. The base HPX600 is a lightweight (6.2lbs), highly competent camcorder. By means of a selection of current and future options, the camcorder’s functionality can be significantly enhanced.

The AG-HPX600 is equipped with three 2/3in MOS sensors and records in AVC-Intra50/100, DVCPRO HD (100Mb/s), DVCPRO50, DVCPRO and DV. Recording is to P2 cards although Panasonic has now released a “chargeable” firmware upgrade that supports recording to microP2 cards. (MicroP2 cards provide the functionality of traditional P2 media, but in an SD-sized card.) A microP2 card must be inserted into an AJ-P2AD1 microP2 adapter that plugs into a P2 slot.

Want to find out more?

Subscribe to our Digital Edition and check out the August issue. It is FREE!

Already a Digital Edition subscriber? Click here to get the issue.