OET, Wireless Bureau advance FCC white space agenda

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Dec. 6 announced the nationwide launch of the agency’s registration system for unlicensed wireless microphones.

The registration system will allow major qualified event and production venues to register with the TV band white space database so that the use of wireless mics and other low-power auxiliary wireless devices will be protected from interference originating with TV white space devices.



The FCC initially launched the registration system for venues in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and North Carolina in September. A public notice announcing the nationwide launch of the registration system lays out guidelines for those wishing to register.

On the same day, OET announced it was authorizing approved TV white space database systems to provide service to unlicensed devices operating in unused TV spectrum on the East Coast. The move, the office said, “is a significant step towards providing nationwide operation of TV white space devices.”

In the notice, the OET said there has been sufficient time since the launch of the venue registration system for eligible East Coast venues to learn about the system and request registration. As a result, OET decided it is now appropriate to let the TV white space database system begin serving the needs of TV white space devices in the region.

According to OET, the next step will come in mid-January 2013 when it anticipates authorizing nationwide operations of TV white space databases.