GPO Releases New Edition of FCC Rules

Every broadcaster should have a copy of the FCC rules relevant to their operations. For most broadcast stations, this will include Part 11 (Emergency Alert System), Part 17 (Construction, marking and lighting of antenna structures), Part 73 (Regulations for radio and TV), and likely Part 74 (Broadcast auxiliary, low-power TV and translators). Part 1 contains rules relating to RF exposure.



One economical way to get a printed copy of the FCC Rules is through the Government Printing Office (GPO). The FCC announced that the October 2012 edition of Title 47 of the Code of Federal Regulations is now available from the GPO. Multiple parts are contained in each book. To get the copy of the rules I mentioned above, you'll need the Parts 0-19 book and the Parts 70-79 book. Each of these is $67. The books can be ordered on-line at http://bookstore.gpo.gov or by calling 202-512-1800.



While the printed copies are handy, if you need to see what the current rules are visit www.ecfr.gov and select Title 47--Telecommunications from the drop-down menu. When I last checked, the rules were current as of April 11, 2013.



