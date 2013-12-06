Gogo Receives STC for Boeing 747-400 Sat Connectivity

Gogo announced that it has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for a Ku-band satellite connectivity service on Boeing 747-400 aircraft. The STC will allow Gogo to being rolling out in-flight Wi-Fi service on international flights.



Gogo said it will begin testing the new service immediately. It plans to offer the service for customer usage by the first quarter of 2014, providing passengers and crew access to the Internet. It will also offer passengers “Gogo Vision”, its wireless in-flight entertainment service.



“This is a major milestone for Gogo as a company as it is a big step in clearing the way for international service,” said Michael Small, Gogo's president and CEO. “We are proud to offer a consistent global connectivity experience anywhere our customers fly; whether it's on regional aircraft, domestic mainline aircraft or these Ku-equipped 747s that travel around the world.”



The Gogo press release said the company plans to continue installing equipment on 747-400 aircraft, in additional to other international aircraft, throughout 2014.