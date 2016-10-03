FCC Needs to See the Light (Of Innovation)

WASHINGTON—Last Thursday (Sept. 29), the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission agreed to temporarily delay the clumsily introduced initiative that would insert the FCC into the management of copyrights as well as the distribution and packaging of cable programs. A lot of digital ink has been spilled on the problems with this approach and the cost, pain and confusion it would cause the storytellers that not only create great content, but have developed and supported the cable and satellite industries.

Do not celebrate just yet. You can take a momentary deep breath after the commission temporarily delayed a vote, but the commission has once again gone behind locked doors to design a new version of the same plan, and indications are that it is once again refusing input from the entertainment community.

To read the full story, visit TVT's sister publication Multichannel News.