FCC May Lift Freeze to Allow Iowa TV Channel Swap

Monday the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (DA 13-1577) proposing substitution of channel 29 for KGAN's channel 51 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The proposal would grant KGAN the same ERP (850 kW) and the same HAAT (585 meters) that it currently has on channel 51. Due the dipole factor, this would increase KGAN's coverage, assuming no increase in interference.



The NPRM explained the FCC would lift the May 2011 freeze on channel substitutions for stations requesting to relocate from Channel 51 pursuant to a voluntary channel relocation agreement with lower 700 MHz A Block licensees and comments, “KGAN Licensee has entered into such a voluntary relocation agreement with King Street Wireless, L.P. and states that operation on Channel 29 would remove any potential interference with a wireless operation located directly adjacent to Channel 51 in Cedar Rapids.”



This channel swap is one that Rabbitears.info identified in a list of WTB Channel 51 Relocations, that appeared in CDBS. I reported on this last May in New Slots for Channel 51 Stations?.



It will be interesting to see if any of the other stations that appeared in CDBS last year under a “WTB” (Wireless Telecommunications Bureau”) call sign show up in proposals for channel changes prior to the FCC incentive auction.



