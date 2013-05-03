Ethertronics EtherModule is Finalist in 2013 CTIA E-Tech Awards

Ethertronics announced this week that its EtherModule 1.0 has been named a finalist in the 2013 CTIA E-Tech awards. It was recognized for innovation in the “Enterprise Solution – M2M, Sensors, RFID and NFC” category.



The EtherModule 1.0 data sheet describes it as a plug and play active antenna system covering 700 MHz to 2700 MHz in a typical package size of 35 x 15 x 10 mm. The Ethertronics announcement shows a wider coverage range, stating, “EtherModule 1.0 combines Ethertronics’ advanced antenna architecture with its EtherChip 1.0 tunable capacitor for easy integration by wireless product designers – minimizing the need for additional engineering design and getting products to market faster. Its compact size and ability to cover a wide range of frequency needs – from 100 MHz up to several GHz covering 2G, 3G, 4G cellular as well as Bluetooth, ISM, WiFi and ZigBee bands – make it ideal for M2M devices.”



If the module is really able to cover this wide of a frequency range it could be useful for high-VHF and UHF TV band reception in portable devices.



“On behalf of the Ethertronics team, I would like to thank CTIA, judges of the E-Tech Awards and our peers in the industry for recognizing our EtherModule 1.0 solution as a significant innovation in the wireless industry,” said Laurent Desclos, president and CEO at Ethertronics. By combining expertise from our three divisions – antennas, systems and chips –we are able to provide designers with a way to differentiate their products and stand-out in a competitive market.”



The E-Tech winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 22 at the 2013 CTIA World trade show.



