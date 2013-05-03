Ethertronics EtherModule is Finalist in 2013 CTIA E-Tech Awards
Ethertronics announced this week that its EtherModule 1.0 has been named a finalist in the 2013 CTIA E-Tech awards. It was recognized for innovation in the “Enterprise Solution – M2M, Sensors, RFID and NFC” category.
The EtherModule 1.0 data sheet describes it as a plug and play active antenna system covering 700 MHz to 2700 MHz in a typical package size of 35 x 15 x 10 mm. The Ethertronics announcement shows a wider coverage range, stating, “EtherModule 1.0 combines Ethertronics’ advanced antenna architecture with its EtherChip 1.0 tunable capacitor for easy integration by wireless product designers – minimizing the need for additional engineering design and getting products to market faster. Its compact size and ability to cover a wide range of frequency needs – from 100 MHz up to several GHz covering 2G, 3G, 4G cellular as well as Bluetooth, ISM, WiFi and ZigBee bands – make it ideal for M2M devices.”
If the module is really able to cover this wide of a frequency range it could be useful for high-VHF and UHF TV band reception in portable devices.
“On behalf of the Ethertronics team, I would like to thank CTIA, judges of the E-Tech Awards and our peers in the industry for recognizing our EtherModule 1.0 solution as a significant innovation in the wireless industry,” said Laurent Desclos, president and CEO at Ethertronics. By combining expertise from our three divisions – antennas, systems and chips –we are able to provide designers with a way to differentiate their products and stand-out in a competitive market.”
The E-Tech winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 22 at the 2013 CTIA World trade show.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox