Channel-in-a-box: How to manage your whole operation with one integrated system.

The intense discussion surrounding channel-in-a-box systems over the past 18 months has seemingly created an inaccurate impression that this is a new technology. Channel-in-a-box has actually undergone a number of permutations over the past decade, evolving from a closed architecture strategy to its current generation as a full-fledged and open, integrated channel-playout system.

Channel-in-a-Box (CIB) and integrated channel playout essentially describe the same concept of collapsing the often complex playout chain into a single server. Sometimes this server is a commodity IT server, and other times it is an OEM IT server. Some vendors rely on software for their video processing, and others rely on hardware cards.

Want to know more about channel-in-a-box?

Subscribe to our Digital Edition and check out the August issue. It is FREE!

Already a Digital Edition subscriber? Click here to get the issue.

Or, get a FREE printable PDF of all our August In-Depth Special Report articles here.