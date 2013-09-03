Winegard showcases portable antenna at IBC2013

The Carryout Anser GM-5000 is Hybrid Automatic Portable Satellite Antenna from Winegard comes equipped with a portable mount and a easy-grip handle. It supports two receivers, and draws power from two 25ft cables — a 12V power cable and a coax.

A mobile app makes it easy for users to set the elevation on their Carryout Anser antenna, using the GPS in their phones.

The Anser is designed with a larger reflector for superior gain that allows the unique ability to receive DISH HD programming from a single satellite; a key advantage over other automatic antennas that toggle between 3 satellites to receive DISH programming. The Carryout Anser antenna can also receive all standard DIRECTV programming from a single satellite.

With a single-satellite solution antenna, the chances of finding an unobstructed view are greatly improved since it’s only aiming for a single satellite instead of two or three simultaneously.