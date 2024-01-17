Newsbridge's 2024 Outlook: Make AI the Core of Your Strategy

We anticipate there will be a massive adoption of automatic logging technologies, as media rights owners have an urgent need to increase operational efficiency — especially when inflation is increasing OPEX. In a world driven by data and AI, it is no longer possible to miss crucial metadata related to highly valuable assets.

Moreover, prime rights owners will radically change their business model, with a social media first approach. This is to cater more to Gen Z audiences, who aren’t interested in watching linear TV or long-form video; studios will repurpose TV shows on social media in other formats (like short-form) to target this future audience. In the future, AI will be the catalyzer for providing content owners with solutions to adapt, produce, and create content in next-gen formats.

For commercial ads and brand content, synthetic video is going to be the “go-to;" It will help create ads significantly faster and cheaper. For news, sports, and entertainment, AI-assisted story creation will be used for scripting, sourcing, logging, and editing.

Given the momentum behind AI, it must be at the core of any technology provider’s corporate strategy.