Apple Introducing AV1: A Game-Changer or an Exclusive Club?

Every move made by Apple has far-reaching implications. The force touch feature may have originated at Apple, but is now found on every device.

This is but one example. Recently, Apple announced that its iPhone 15 Pro and Max, as well as its new M3 desktop processor will include an AV1 decoder. At first glance, this seems like a significant leap forward for AOMedia, as uptake in AV1 has remained relatively low with Netflix and YouTube being the most notable media companies to have implemented the codec. However, as with many things in the tech world, the reality is a bit more complex.

The introduction of an AV1 decoder into Apple systems raises several key questions: Is this a sign of Apple leading the charge in industry innovation? Will it pave the way for widespread adoption of AV1, or is it yet another step towards exclusivity and inaccessibility for smaller media companies?

The introduction of AV1 into Apple's products is likely to serve as a catalyst for other tech giants, who risk falling behind in video innovation."

A Shift in Industry Direction?

Apple's move to introduce AV1 into its products is indeed indicative of a broader industry shift. AV1, developed by the Alliance for Open Media, is a royalty-free, open-source video codec offering superior compression efficiency and video quality. Whilst the codec is more complex, and those wishing to use it will need to educate themselves to make the most out of it, AV1 does have a far higher innovation ceiling, alongside a higher ceiling for video quality and efficiency. Therefore, implementing AV1 can be a sure fire way to stand out from the competition.

By supporting AV1, Apple is also sending a clear message: it values innovation in the video industry, and understands that consumers are demanding far more from their video experiences.

The introduction of AV1 into Apple's products is likely to serve as a catalyst for other tech giants, who risk falling behind in video innovation. Ultimately, Apple’s adoption of AV1 should prompt a wave of adoption throughout the industry, leading to a new minimum standard in video encoding whilst placing video as a key battleground in the war for device primacy.

This shift will significantly benefit consumers, as it will improve video streaming quality and reduce bandwidth requirements, particularly in an era where high-definition and 4K content are becoming the norm, and consumers increasingly watch content on the move with unsteady connections.

Exclusive Club or Equal Opportunity?

Incorporating AV1 into Apple's devices, and it also being included in the latest Google Pixel phones, could potentially create a divide between those who have the new, highest-end devices with AV1 support, and those with older or cheaper models lagging behind, who will need to upgrade to take advantage of AV1. Meaning in the near term, media companies pushing forward with AV1 will still need to consider other codecs for backwards compatibility, which may be difficult for smaller media companies.

(Read: Where is AV1 Heading?)

If the adoption of AV1 is not widespread, it would further fragment the streaming landscape with the impact being far greater on the smaller media companies, who may not afford the upfront cost of AV1. Smaller media companies, with limited resources, often find it more challenging to keep up with the constantly evolving technology landscape, and there is a risk AV1 could simply pass them by.

However, Apple’s adoption will prompt a rapid decline in the upfront cost of implementing AV1. This is as a result of infrastructure providers putting greater emphasis on maximizing AV1’s potential and creating new, efficient products for it. This investment by infrastructure businesses, and increased interest in the products will mean that the initial investment needed for AV1 will decrease iteratively opening up opportunities for smaller media companies.

Tech giants, as well as AOMedia, can also work collaboratively alongside smaller media companies and open-source projects to try and remove some of the larger barriers to AV1 adoption, which currently requires a significant upfront cost. This is where the imbalance between the big tech players and smaller companies becomes dramatically apparent.

The Road Ahead

The introduction of AV1 by Apple is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it can drive the industry towards a higher standard of video quality and compression efficiency, ultimately benefiting consumers. On the other hand, it could create a wider technology gap between the tech giants and smaller companies.

The road ahead hinges on a collaborative effort within the industry to ensure that AV1 is adopted widely and made accessible to everyone. The AOMedia's goal with AV1 is to create a royalty-free, open-source codec that promotes innovation and inclusivity. Apple's adoption can be seen as a step in the right direction if it aligns with this vision.

In conclusion, the introduction of AV1 by Apple is indeed significant and promising. It reflects a potential shift in industry standards and could lead to better video streaming experiences for all. However, it is essential for the industry to work together to ensure everyone can benefit from AV1.

The true test of its success will be whether it paves the way for inclusivity and accessibility in the ever-evolving world of video streaming and encoding technology. The future of AV1 will ultimately be determined by the collective actions of industry players and the commitment to fostering a level playing field for all.