Youtube Maintains Online Video Dominance

LONDON—YouTube remains by far the most popular online video destination worldwide, garnering more than 63% of online video viewing, compared to its nearest competitor, Netflix, which nabs 39%, according to a new report from Ampere Analysis.

YouTube has the largest reach in all countries surveyed except the U.K. (BBC’s iPlayer) and China (iQiYi). South Africans view YouTube more than any other country by proportion, and with the exception of the U.K. and France, more than six in 10 in each country viewed a video on YouTube in June.

The third most popular video site, Facebook Watch, makes up just over a quarter (27%) of worldwide video views, Ampere said, adding that since Q3 2016, the number of U.S. and European viewers of video on Facebook have declined from 28% to 23% of internet respondents. Ampere says Netflix has benefited from Facebook’s decline, with the percentage of online viewers increasing from 22% to 37% during the same time period.

Ampere didn’t include Facebook’s Watch video service in its analysis. Facebook claimed last month that the number of monthly viewers to its Watch video service nearly doubled in the past six months to 140 million.

DVRs are more popular in Europe than in the U.S., with 41% using “catch up” services in June compared to just 13% in the U.S. SVoD, however, is more popular in the U.S., with 64% of Americans subscribing to VOD services compared to 50% in Europe.

Ampere based its analysis on 41,000 internet respondents in 20 markets in Q1 2019.