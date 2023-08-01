Yahoo Taps Brightcove as Its Exclusive Streaming Tech Provider

BOSTON—In a major example of how some companies are looking to outsource the complexities of providing streaming services, Brightcove has announced a deal with Yahoo that will make it Yahoo’s exclusive streaming tech provider.

As part of the deal, Yahoo will leverage and broadly integrate Brightcove’s streaming technology platform across its portfolio of digital properties and use Brightcove to power Yahoo’s video streaming, the companies said.

More specifically, the companies reported that Brightcove’s technical solutions will provide Yahoo with an optimized video-on-demand (VOD) publishing and delivery workflow, live streaming and linear capabilities, monetization solutions, and an industry-leading player and app framework, the companies said.

Yahoo said it made the decision based on Brightcove’s ability to deliver services globally at scale with the highest quality and security and that Brightcove’s technology will ensure reliable, streamlined, and cost-efficient streaming operations for Yahoo.

“As a trusted brand delivering massive amounts of video content to consumers globally, we are thrilled to welcome Yahoo to the Brightcove family,” explained Marc DeBevoise, CEO and Board Director of Brightcove. “This partnership reinforces our work to achieve our vision of being the world’s most trusted streaming technology company.”

Yahoo and its entities encompass wide-ranging media operations, including news, sports, and entertainment, and serve users across the globe. Yahoo needed a scalable and reliable technology solution to power its streaming content and to augment, and in some cases replace, its in-house video capabilities and supporting infrastructure, the companies said.

“Shifting digital landscapes and technological advancements are placing media companies in a unique position where they must balance growing operations to a mass, global scale while ensuring resource optimization, financial sustainability, and profitability,” continued DeBevoise. “Our platform will help Yahoo meet its business goals by supporting this balance. Our service will enhance their consumers’ overall experience with the best-in-class and highest quality, most scalable, and secure streaming technology platform.”

“As Yahoo continues to grow and deliver more content, it was imperative for us to find a solution that could handle our global reach and deliver the highest level of performance for our users,” said Matt Sanchez, president and general manager, Home Ecosystem at Yahoo. “Brightcove’s streaming platform provides superior scale and performance, and their team is continuously innovating its products to help deliver the best user experience as well as meet our business objectives.”

Brightcove said Yahoo selected it as their official streaming partner because the company could fulfill some of these needs and requirements:

Demonstrated a proven track record of scale and performance.

Identified savings in the existing streaming technology stack.

Provided market-proven solutions to support current and projected video traffic.

Easily integrated into the current monetization stack and player experiences.

Offers the ability to increase advertising yield and boost revenue performance.

Other Brightcove clients include AMC Networks, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Cox Media Group, Forbes, The Metropolitan Opera, Sky, and many more.