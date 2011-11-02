WPBT expands use of Pixel Power graphics for production services

South Florida’s WPBT has expanded its use of Pixel Power Clarity graphics systems in its production and master control infrastructure. Pixel Power systems deliver graphics for nationally-distributed shows including Star Gazer, produced by WPBT, and Nightly Business Report for which WPBT supplies production facilities to NBR Worldwide. Clarity systems also support the station’s numerous live productions.

Pixel Power LogoVision in WPBT master control is enabling the station to automate its branding and plays a key role during the station’s pledge drives. The station takes advantage of the system’s highly flexible data integration to deliver specialty graphics to air. By giving the system access to spreadsheets and databases on the station’s network, continuously updated branding graphics and promos can be created using templates that require no operator intervention.