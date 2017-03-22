WOLE-DT Installs Rohde & Schwarz THV9 Transmitter

COLUMBIA, MD.—Some restructuring at WOLE-DT, a Univision affiliate in Puerto Rico, included the installation of a new transmitter, for which the station went with Rohde & Schwarz’s THV9 VHF transmitter.

Replacing the station’s 6.9 kW transmitter—which had been in use since 2007—the THV9 7.7 kW transmitter is a more compact, more powerful unit. Featuring Doherty technology, the TVH9 amplifies the peak and main powers separately and then combines them, which allows the station to reach its Effective Radiate Power more efficiently. The new transmitter has also well-positioned the station for ATSC 3.0. The previous transmitter is currently being used as the backup.

In addition, WOLE reports that the THV9 transmitter has helped lower power costs as its liquid-cooled system generates less heat during operation, decreasing the need for an air conditioning system.

According to Rohde & Schwarz, WOLE installed the transmitter in May of 2016.