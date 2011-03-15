WOIO-TV Goes Live with Bitcentral Precis



WOIO-TV recently went into full production operating Bitcentral’s Precis news production and playout system.



Due to operational requirements, the Cleveland, Ohio-based CBS affiliate installed the system and trained station personnel in with a reported timeline of six weeks after placing their order.



WOIO-TV is part of the Raycom Media Station Group, which is currently standardizing all newsrooms on Bitcentral’s Precis and Oasis solutions. The station’s Action News team produces an estimated 29 ½ hours of local coverage per week.



“We’ve enjoyed sharing content with the rest of the Raycom group through Bitcentral’s Oasis for years, but have been waiting while our sister stations benefit from the improved workflow and extra functionality of Precis,” said Bob Maupin, Chief Engineer at WOIO.



Raycom Media owns and operates 46 television stations in 36 markets and 18 states, including Hawaii.



