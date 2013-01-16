Will Broadcast Catch Up to its Tech Revolution in 2013?

The end of the year is always full of roundup articles with predictions for the near and not-so-near future. Larry Thaler, president of Positive Flux and former vice president of distribution technology and vice president of production technology at NBC Universal, recently wrote his own list of technology and workflow trends for the broadcast industry.



Thaler’s observations are opinionated (and, at times, exasperated) as he evaluates discrepancies between available technologies and current widespread systems. He hopes that 2013 will see the demise of some common workflows and equipment. He first addresses the problem of artificially dividing platforms and tasks, taking aim at problems resulting from redundancies and lack of communication. Taking full advantage of current technology is another theme in this list. Doing things the old-fashioned way or investing in outmoded but cheaper tech is often illogical when the writing is on the wall.



Thaler is also decidedly against linear workflows and questions why they continue to have a foothold in certain areas of production.



For Thaler’s unabridged list, visit Positive Flux here.



