WideOrbit Audio and Video Streaming Innovations Earn Patents

SAN FRANCISCO - WideOrbit has announced that the U.S. Patent Office has issued three patents for inventions designed to provide broadcasters with greater control, engagement and monetization of streamed content.

The first patent, for invention 8,984,094, delivers content skipping technology, giving listeners greater control over live-streamed broadcasts. With this invention, WideOrbit seeks to offer more engagement for listeners during live-stream broadcasting with access to a feature that was previously only available for on-demand audio services.

Invention 9,003,443’s patent provides program syndicators with greater control over content insertion. By using this invention, syndicators can insert content and advertising into audio streams without using injector markers or accessing the streaming party’s computer or encoders.

The patent for invention 8,996,712 covers WideOrbit’s WO Streaming technology. This allows for the insertion of targeted advertising in audio and video streams delivered with HTTP live streaming, a common video streaming protocol used for QuickTime, Safari, OS X, and iOS software.

“These patents and our continued investment in research and development are exemplary of WideOrbit’s commitment to providing broadcasters, streamers and integrated media companies with technology that will help them make money from changes in how consumers enjoy audio and video content,” said Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit.