White papers examine cloud

SeaChange International has released the first white paper in a new series focused on helping the industry to leverage the use of cloud-based video services.



The white paper “The Impact of Video in the Cloud: The Challenges for Today’s Consumer” is available for free download at www.schange.com/Solutions/WhitePaperDownloads. It addresses the opportunity for video service providers to overcome challenges and ensure customer adoption of cloud-based video services. Key aspects of the white paper include content discovery, security and reliability, and user interfaces.



The merging of the Internet with traditional television technology has influenced the emergence of connected TVs, Roku, Google TV, Apple TV, Xbox and more that deliver flexible viewing options. In addition to the growth in viewing capabilities in the home, the explosion of mobile devices, coupled with cloud and content technologies, makes TV everywhere possible and is causing a fundamental shift in consumers’ personal video experience and how video service providers address that shift.



This white paper addressing consumers is the first in a series of four that SeaChange will release throughout the year on the impact of the video cloud. The next three will address content providers, then infrastructure (storage, network, security) and finally consumer electronic devices.