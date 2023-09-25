WGA Reaches Tentative Deal with Studios to End Five Month Strike

The Writers Guild of America on Sunday night announced to its members that it has struck a tentative deal with major Hollywood studios that would end a strike that has lasted 146 days (and counting).

On May 2, TV and fim writers represented by the WGA went on strike against the American Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) over pay, the changing roles of writing staffs and concerns over how studios will implement artificial intelligence in film and television production.

In an email sent to its members Sunday night, the WGA trumpeted what it felt was a successful agreement that met their demands.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA’s negotiating committee said. But it was also cautious:: "“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then,” the WGA added.

The WGA's negotiating committee will vote Tuesday on whether to recommend the agreement to WGA boards on the west and east coast who will could also vote on it. If both boards approve, the proposal would then go to a final vote to the WGA’S 11,000 members.

TV talk shows are among the first programs expected to return to the air if the agreement is signed, but even a settlement with writers will not end the walkout which has been estimated to have impacted the national economy by $5 billion so far. Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA joined the picket lines in July over the same issues and remain on strike.

WGA told its members to remain on the pickets lines until the agreement was finalized.

“Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the WGA emailed its members. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again -- one last time.”

SAG-AFTRA hailed the announcement but said the resolution wouldn’t change its stance.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines," the actors guild said in a statement Sunday evening.

"While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members,” the statement added. “Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”