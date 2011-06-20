Wee Beastie tackles 5K resolution production

Chris McKenna, one of the co-founders of Wee Beastie, a New York City-based production and post facility, recently had the chance to gain some firsthand experience working in 5K resolution.

The project, a cinemascope-wide-like effort to help the Discovery Channel promote next season’s programming to advertisers, required McKenna’s company to track down one of the few RED Epic cameras in the city, rent it on the only day it was available between back-to-back movie shoots and get down to business.

However, working in 5K resolution presented some challenges during production and post that required a bit of creativity and a lot of perseverance to overcome.

In this podcast interview, McKenna discusses the project, the camera and working in 5K.