WDRB-TV Upgrades Automation With NVerzion



WDRB-TV, the Fox affiliate in Louisville, Ky, is now operating with NVerzion automation. The new system replaced an existing automation package and provides the station with a file-based content management of the station’s two broadcast channels.



The new system was customized for the station’s operations by NVerzion and in addition to streamlining on-air operations, allows movement of content from various delivery systems significantly faster than before.



“In addition to the cleaner on-air look that our new automation platform delivers, we've been thoroughly impressed by the amazing level of support we've received,” said Gary Schroder, chief engineer at WDRB-TV. “When the owner of NVerzion recently stopped by our station to ‘see how things were going,’ that was a testament to phenomenal customer service.”



The station plans to take advantage of the new automation system’s scalable architecture by adding capability for two additional programming channels later this year and has also purchased an NVerzion 35 TB TeraStore archival storage unit to be used with the system.



WDRB-TV is owned by Block Communications.





