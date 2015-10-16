WBRE Adds Bitcentral’s CORE:news
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Broadcast station WBRE in Wilkes Barre, Pa., has added Bitcentral’s CORE:news system to its newsroom.
The CORE:news system provides a single interface for a unified story-based workflow for video capture/encoding, editing , playout management, digital publishing and archiving of assets. As long as a Wi-Fi connection is available CORE:news allows the sharing of content across platforms and drives production within the station’s NRCS.
Bitcentral is a provider of news production, distribution and aggregation technology.
