Walden announces hearings on spectrum issues

Rep. Greg Walden, R-OR, chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, last week announced at a Washington, D.C., luncheon that hearings will be held next month on spectrum issues, including alleged spectrum hoarding by wireless and cable companies and the FCC’s incentive auction proposal.

Following Walden’s announcement, the NAB released a statement.

"NAB salutes Chairman Walden for his intention to hold spectrum hearings in April,” said Gordon Smith, president and CEO of NAB, in the statement. “It is critically important for Congress to exercise appropriate oversight of the FCC and to investigate claims of spectrum warehousing, the adequacy of the FCC's inventory and spectrum efficiencies that could be realized through improved performance of television receiving devices,” he said.