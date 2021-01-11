Voice of America CEO Accused of Fraud

WASHINGTON—Michael Pack, CEO of Voice of America’s parent company, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in the summer of 2020, is facing a couple of charges questioning his actions as VOA leader in what is expected to be his final days in the position.

As CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Pack oversees five networks—Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Network and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting—that reach 350 million people worldwide and whose stated mission is to “inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy, ” per its website.

However, a group of whistleblowers are accusing Pack of using Voice of America for propaganda, particularly with a planned appearance from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Five recent chiefs of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, who were appointed by both Democratic and Republican administrations, warn of the potential long-term threat “to the credibility and professionalism” of the USAGM’s five networks.

It is alleged that Pack, who is said to likely be removed from his position after President-Elect Biden is sworn in, is attempting to put himself and conservative allies into the boards that will steer Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Network after his removal.

Pack was also accused by the Attorney General of the District of Columbia of illegally funneling more than $4 million to a private document company that he owns through a not-for-profit that he also controls.

Pack has been criticized since his appointment by previous Voice of America executives, as well as congressional leaders. Pack even skipped a Congressional hearing for which he was subpoenaed to testify about recent firings he made. In addition, two judges have ruled that Pack has acted illegally in office, according to WXXI News.