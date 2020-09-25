US Broadcasting Chief Pack Skips Congressional Hearing
Michael Pack was subpoenaed to discuss recent firings at state-run media organizations
WASHINGTON—Michael Pack, President Donald Trump’s recent appointee as head of U.S. government broadcasting operations, defied a congressional subpoena to appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Pack was being called before the House to testify about a number of firings that took place at state-run media organizations immediately following his appointment to oversee their operations. This includes the removal of the heads of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, the Middle East Broadcasting Network and the Open Technology Fund. Pack also replaced the services’ bipartisan boards, mostly with political appointees, per Reuters.
Pack’s appointment also resulted in the resignation of top executives for Voice of America.
Both Democrats and Republicans have voiced concerns over the actions Pack has taken since being appointed.
Pack’s office said that a conflict arose that prevented Pack from testifying at the established time, but that he was eager to do so.
For more information, read the full story from Reuters.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.