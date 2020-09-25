US Broadcasting Chief Pack Skips Congressional Hearing

WASHINGTON—Michael Pack, President Donald Trump’s recent appointee as head of U.S. government broadcasting operations, defied a congressional subpoena to appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Pack was being called before the House to testify about a number of firings that took place at state-run media organizations immediately following his appointment to oversee their operations. This includes the removal of the heads of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, the Middle East Broadcasting Network and the Open Technology Fund. Pack also replaced the services’ bipartisan boards, mostly with political appointees, per Reuters.

Pack’s appointment also resulted in the resignation of top executives for Voice of America .

Both Democrats and Republicans have voiced concerns over the actions Pack has taken since being appointed.

Pack’s office said that a conflict arose that prevented Pack from testifying at the established time, but that he was eager to do so.