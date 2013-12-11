Virginia PBS Affiliates Tap Myers for Centralcast Project

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.— Virginia PBS members WCVE and WVPT have chosen Myers to consolidate their ProTrack-based infrastructure into a unified, collaborative workflow. When completed, the Centralcast will streamline the two stations’ operation.



The Myers team will implement the project in conjunction with Snell, the facility's chosen automation partner, allowing the multi-station partnership to take advantage of existing content workflows, yet maintain independent sales and schedule rights processes for each. The stations will benefit from a unified ProTrack database environment with centralized metadata, PSIP and content library management, plus shared master control services integrated with Snell’s ICE channel-in-a-box and Morpheus automation systems. ProTrack will also facilitate the sharing of program schedules across channels and stations.



“The combined power of ProTrack and Snell automation will provide the partner stations with the necessary tools to optimize and manage content across their entire transmission chain,” said Crist Myers, president and CEO of Myers. “Shared infrastructure projects like these provide efficiencies, a seamless workflow and a sustainable model for the future.”



ProTrack is available in both radio and television editions and offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities.