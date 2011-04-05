Vermont Public Television nears completion of statewide HD transition

It’s been a long, arduous process, but Joe Tymecki, CTO at Vermont Public Television, is about to call it a wrap on the statewide public broadcaster’s transition to HD.

The public broadcaster employed a three-phase approach that included replacement of an old analog RF infrastructure at multiple stations around the state, the rollout of a new HD master control and conversion of production gear to HD.

In this podcast, the first of a two-part interview with Tymecki, the Vermont Public Television CTO talks about each phase in detail.