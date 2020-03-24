Verizon Media Joins NAB PILOT

WASHINGTON—NAB’s PILOT coalition has a new member with Verizon Media. Verizon Media, the media and online business division of Verizon Communications, now joins other companies, educators and advocates as part of the coalition’s effort to advance broadcast technologies and grow new media opportunities.

One of the key aspects of Verizon Media is its integrated digital media platform that prepares, delivers, displays and monetizes online content. The platform powers websites, apps and OTT video services.

“We’re delighted to have Verizon Media as a partner in driving innovation in broadcasting,” said John Clark, NAB PILOT executive director. “We look forward to collaborating and identifying opportunities to move the industry forward.”