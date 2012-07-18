VDS delivers Streamliner to worldwide media company for TV Everywhere

VDS has delivered Streamliner to a worldwide media company for its TV Everywhere operations.

Streamliner, based on the VDS Promotor platform and introduced at NAB 2012, solves one of the biggest challenges for real-time streaming applications: automating and synchronizing the triggers that control and replace media segments in real time, allowing only the proper and approved content to make its way to the Internet. In addition to substituting linear broadcast commercial spots with streaming ads, for example, Streamliner provides an automated way to manage content rights issues by substituting different program content when conditions apply.

As the linear channel is broadcast, Streamliner automatically generates SCTE104 commands according to pre-determined rules that are precisely timed to the program content. With exact offsets from the start of program, start of commercial, end of program, or anywhere in between, Streamliner provides accurate and reconcilable content control using industry standard SCTE 104 messages synchronized to any event on the automation playlist.

Streamliner’s suite of modules allow for the application of rules and conditions to the generation of SCTE 104 messages to be interpreted by a stream encoder/ injector, resulting in the insertion of a variety of trigger messages (SCTE 35) including start and end points for splices.