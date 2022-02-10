U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Market to Hit $3.3B by 2027

DUBLIN—The rush to boost broadband speeds by adding more fiber to networks will help the fiber optic cable market to grow at a healthy pace of 12.78% CAGR over the next few years to $3.35 billion by 2027, according to a new forecast from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The U.S. fiber optic cable market size was estimated at $1.44 billion in 2020 and grew to $16.61 billion in 2021 the company said, about half of what it will be in 2027.