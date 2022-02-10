U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Market to Hit $3.3B by 2027
By George Winslow published
The market will see a CAGR of nearly 12.8% over the next five years according to ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN—The rush to boost broadband speeds by adding more fiber to networks will help the fiber optic cable market to grow at a healthy pace of 12.78% CAGR over the next few years to $3.35 billion by 2027, according to a new forecast from ResearchAndMarkets.com.
The U.S. fiber optic cable market size was estimated at $1.44 billion in 2020 and grew to $16.61 billion in 2021 the company said, about half of what it will be in 2027.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
