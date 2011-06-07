U.S. consumers identify HDTVs, Blu-ray players at top of wish lists, survey finds

HDTVs and Blu-ray players are likely to be high-priority purchases among consumers over the next six months, according to a new survey from ABI Research.

The survey, released as part of the firm’s “Technology Barometer: Connected Home & Computing,” revealed some 24 percent of respondents identified HDTVs as their highest priority purchase over the next six months while 17 percent identified Blu-ray players.

ABI Research surveyed 2024 U.S. consumers about the number and type of consumer electronics they have in their households, home networking and buying intent. The research found nearly 60 percent of the households surveyed said they already have one HDTV.

“As consumers replace older TVs, there really isn't much choice now but to buy an HDTV, so even if the consumer doesn't necessarily want to view HDTV content, that’s usually what they end up with,” said senior research analyst Michael Inouye. “Prices for HDTVs have fallen quite a bit, and many households are now replacing their second- and third-string televisions.”

Other findings include:

· 16 percent identified a video game console as the top item on their wish list;

· 46 percent said they had no major purchase intentions for the next six months.