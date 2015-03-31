TV Technology Publishes Joint IP Transition Study with Grass Valley

Long predicted by industry pundits, IP technology has started to move deeply into video production operations over the past few years. Even if broadcasters haven’t yet replaced their master SDI router for full production, IP technologies are being used widely to deliver signals today.

To get an understanding of these trends, TV Technology and Broadcast Engineering Extra Magazines conducted a survey in December, 2014 that gathered over 1,500 qualified responses. The results indicated a strong current level of IP technology deployment and a trend toward increasing utilization.

You can get the full report here.