TV Technology Email Servers Are Down
="" WASHINGTON and NEW YORK --TV Technology’ s email and phone servers, located in New York, remain offline today, Tuesday, Oct. 30, with no word yet when they may come back up. Delivery of the daily newsletter, Newsbytes, may be disrupted for the rest of the week, depending on the status of our servers. We hope all our readers and those close to them are safe and sound.
