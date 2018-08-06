TV streaming audiences show triple-digit growth

Global TV streaming audiences have more than doubled this year compared to the same time period in 2017, while crucial quality metrics have continued to improve.

This is according to Conviva’s quarterly report on the state of streaming TV across all screens and platforms, examining both the quantity of viewership and quality of streams delivered.

Conviva's Q2 2018 report discovered:

Streaming TV content consumption more than doubled over the last 12 months. Consumers are streaming more than ever, and growth continues to accelerate.

The device landscape continues to evolve towards mobile and connected TVs. PC use for streaming TV is declining in favour of mobile devices, especially for short-form content, while connected TV platforms, led by Roku, are favoured for long-form content.

The quality of the streams delivered continues to improve for the most part, but there is still room for improvement. North America and Europe saw quality improvements across the board, while Asia lagged behind in both picture quality (bit rate) and rebuffering.

Conviva saw new peaks in both total and concurrent plays in Q2 2018, with a record-breaking 7.9 million people streaming the France vs. Argentina World Cup match concurrently on June 30 and a total of 5.5 billion viewing hours consumed during the quarter. This represents a 118 per cent growth in peak concurrency and 115 per cent growth in total plays from the same time period last year.

"The demand for streaming TV globally is growing at a stunning rate," said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. "Roku and Amazon's Fire TV are leading the connected TV charge with growth and share of engagement. We're excited to share the impressive trends from the report that are continuing to accelerate year-over-year along with specific areas of improvement needed for successfully delivering high quality video to consumers."