TV Production on the Rise Again in Los Angeles, Per FilmLA
There were more than 3,700 shooting days for TV production in LA during the first quarter of 2021
LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles is seeing TV productions return to the city in large numbers as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to ebb. A new report from FilmLA details that March was one of the busiest months of productions in the Los Angeles region since on-location work restarted last June.
Since June 2020, 6,585 permit applications have been submitted to FilmLA, covering 4,421 projects. March alone had 1,125 applications, an increase of 45% from the 777 that were submitted in February.
In total, from January to March of 2021, there have been 7,011 shooting days in the region, down just 3.3% from the same period last year. Television, though, is a driving force for this resurgence, as TV productions accounted for a total of 3,766 shooting days, a 50.1% increase year-over-year for the first quarter.
Reality TV saw the biggest growth, with productions increasing 96.4% for a total of 1,514 shooting days so far in 2021. TV dramas also came back strong, with 1,459 shooting days, a 64.1% increase year-over-year. A quarter (24.7%) of these TV dramas qualified for the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. TV comedies were the only television genre to see a decrease in shooting days year-over-year, down about 5% from 2020 for 239 shooting days throughout Q1 2021.
Among some of the shows that returned to production across Los Angeles were “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Mayans MC,” NCIS: LA” and “Shameless.”
Feature films and commercials both saw less shooting days in Q1 2021 than in 2020, with films down 13.5% and commercials down 18.2%
For more details on the report, visit FilmLA’s website.
